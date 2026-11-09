Uganda: Clerk to Parliament Mwesige Dropped As President Reshuffles PSs

Kampala, Uganda — Adolf Mwesigehas been dropped as Clerk to Parliament, ending a five-year tenure marked by mounting corruption investigations and scrutiny of parliamentary administration.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Sunday nominated Edward Sengonzi Damulira to replace Mwesige as Clerk to Parliament, as part of a wider reshuffle of Permanent Secretaries announced under Article 174(2) of the 1995 Constitution.

Mwesige, a former Minister of Defence and Minister of Local Government, took over the Clerk's office in August 2021 from Jane Kibirige.

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The departure follows a period of intense scrutiny. In May 2026, State House investigators and auditors raided and sealed the offices of then-Speaker Anita Among and Mwesige as part of a probe into alleged corruption. Mwesige was subsequently lined up as a potential state witness in an investigation into an alleged Shs27 billion corruption scheme involving parliamentary corporate social responsibility and donation funds. He was not formally charged.

His tenure had also drawn scrutiny over the controversial Shs1.7 billion service award paid to four parliamentary backbench commissioners. In August 2024, High Court Judge Douglas Singiza directed the Secretary to the Treasury to institute disciplinary action against Mwesige over his role in the decision-making and implementation of the payments.

His proposed successor, Edward Sengonzi Damulira, is an economist with a PhD in Economics who previously served as Under Secretary and Accounting Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and has also worked in the Office of the President and Ministry of Health. Like the other nominees, his appointment is subject to assessment by the Public Service Commission, which the President has directed to examine the nominees' suitability and advise him accordingly.

Museveni did not explain the circumstances surrounding Mwesige's departure or indicate whether he would be redeployed to another government position.

The full list of nominees announced on Sunday:

Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga -- Office of the Prime Minister

Maureen Kasande -- Inspectorate of Government

Sheeba Kyobutungi Rujoki -- Office of the President (Science, Technology and Innovation)

Kenneth Akiri -- Ministry of Water and Environment

Barbara Namugambe -- Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Charles Ssentongo -- Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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Prof. Stephen Akandwanaho -- Ministry of ICT and National Guidance

Mark Sseremba -- Ministry of Public Service

Eng. Flavia Guto Bwire -- Ministry of Works and Transport

Edith Butuuro -- Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Aggrey Wunyi -- Ministry of East African Community Affairs

Betty Mutesa Cwinya-ai -- Public Service Commission

Edward Sengonzi Damulira -- Clerk to Parliament