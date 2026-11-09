Uganda Aviation Academy Acquires Cessna 421 in Fleet Expansion Drive

Uganda Aviation Academy has acquired a Cessna 421 Golden Eagle aircraft from Safari Air International AAA Ltd as part of efforts to expand its training fleet and strengthen practical aviation education.

The aircraft, registered 5X-VIP, is a pressurised, twin-engine piston aircraft known for its advanced systems, high-performance capabilities and executive transport applications.

The acquisition is intended to give students greater exposure to advanced aircraft systems and strengthen their technical understanding of modern aviation equipment.

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Uganda Aviation Academy Board Chairperson Yogi Birigwa described the acquisition as an important milestone in the institution's long-term growth strategy.

"This acquisition represents another important step in our commitment to strengthening aviation education in Uganda. We want our students to gain practical exposure to more advanced aircraft systems and develop the technical competencies required to compete in the global aviation industry," Birigwa said.

Executive Director Rodney Mukula will oversee the aircraft's integration into the Academy's fleet expansion programme, subject to the necessary approvals from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Mukula said the aircraft would provide opportunities for advanced technical familiarisation, aircraft systems education and aviation maintenance training.

"The Cessna 421 will broaden the learning opportunities available to our students, particularly in understanding complex aircraft systems, pressurisation, twin-engine operations and maintenance requirements. Our focus is to ensure that training is aligned with the technical demands of today's aviation industry," he said.

He added that the Academy's expansion programme was intended to give students greater access to practical training resources and modern aviation technology.

The latest acquisition comes as the institution pursues a wider expansion plan involving eight additional training aircraft, two flight simulators and the expansion of its training centres in Entebbe and Jinja.

According to the Academy, the investments are intended to increase training capacity, diversify practical learning opportunities and strengthen its ability to deliver aviation programmes aligned with industry requirements.

"Expanding our training infrastructure is essential if we are to position Uganda as a competitive aviation training destination in East and Central Africa. We are deliberately building the capacity, facilities and training resources needed to support the next generation of aviation professionals," Mukula added.

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With 15 years of experience in aviation education and training, Uganda Aviation Academy says its expansion strategy is focused on developing skilled aviation professionals, creating opportunities for young Ugandans and contributing to the growth of the country's aviation industry.

The Academy said the Cessna 421's introduction into its training operations would be subject to appropriate maintenance arrangements, airworthiness compliance and the necessary regulatory authorisations.

The acquisition adds to the institution's investments in aviation training infrastructure as Uganda seeks to strengthen its position in the regional aviation sector.

With additional aircraft, flight simulators and expanded training facilities planned, the Academy aims to increase its role in preparing professionals to support the future growth of aviation in Uganda and the wider region.