Uganda: KCCA Rescues 114 Street Children in Kampala Operation

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has rescued 114 children, including 82 girls and 32 boys, in a fresh operation targeting children living on the streets of Kampala.

The evening operation is part of an ongoing citywide intervention aimed at removing vulnerable children from unsafe street environments and relocating them to facilities where they can receive care, protection and rehabilitation.

According to KCCA, the operation is continuing in different parts of the city as authorities intensify efforts to address the number of children living and surviving on Kampala's streets.

"During the operation conducted this evening in Kampala, we managed to rescue 114 children, comprising 82 girls and 32 boys," KCCA said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Authority said the intervention was intended to protect children from dangers associated with street life, including exploitation, abuse and exposure to unsafe living conditions.

KCCA added that the rescued children would be transferred to Masulita Children's Village, where they would undergo rehabilitation before being reintegrated into the education system and their respective communities.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing in all parts of the city and is aimed at ensuring that these children are in better and safer places unlike on the streets," the Authority stated.

The rehabilitation programme is expected to help the children return to school, reconnect with their families and rebuild their lives in safer environments.

The operation highlights the continuing challenge of street-connected children in Kampala and the need for sustained interventions addressing child protection, family support, rehabilitation and community reintegration.