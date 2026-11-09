Uganda: Museveni Woos Italian Investors to Boost Uganda's Value Addition, Industrialisation

President Museveni has called on Italian investors to partner with Uganda in agriculture, mineral processing, coffee production, electric vehicle manufacturing and technology transfer, emphasising the need for investments that promote local production, create jobs and accelerate industrialisation.

The President made the appeal while meeting a delegation of more than 80 Italian government officials, investors, business representatives and development partners at State House, Entebbe.

Museveni said Uganda and Italy had enormous potential to deepen their economic and diplomatic relations, urging European countries to support Africa's industrialisation through investments in production and processing rather than relying on the export of raw materials.

"Why would you want to do business with a poor man if you really understand that prosperity comes from business, from trade? Why do you want to trade with a poor man? I want my trading partner to be rich," he said.

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He explained that economic prosperity was driven by the production and exchange of goods and services with economic value.

"Prosperity comes from business. If you want prosperity, you must do business. Business means producing a good or a service of economic value and selling it. The more you sell, the more prosperous you become," he said.

The President noted that Africa's continued dependence on exporting raw and semi-processed materials was denying the continent substantial economic benefits, particularly in the agricultural and mineral sectors.

Using coffee as an example, Museveni said Uganda earns slightly more than $2 per kilogramme from exported coffee, while fully processed coffee products can fetch considerably higher prices in European markets.

"This kilo in Europe is like $40 or more," he said, arguing that establishing processing facilities in Uganda would enable the country to retain more value from its agricultural produce.

"I am sure if we add value here, we will get more from a kilo than $2, and that will give us more money and jobs," he added.

Museveni welcomed Italian investors interested in establishing coffee processing factories in Uganda, saying the Government was ready to facilitate partnerships in the sector.

"For coffee, we are going to build factories here. I welcome you," he said.

He further emphasised that Africa and Europe had significant opportunities to prosper together, citing Africa's geographical proximity to Europe, abundant natural resources and rapidly expanding population.

"In the next 30 years, Africans will account for 25 per cent of the world's population. This represents a huge market that European leaders and investors should not ignore," Museveni noted.

On mineral resources, the President called for increased local processing, noting that Africa continued to lose significant economic opportunities by exporting minerals without sufficiently adding value.

He said the continent needed investments capable of transforming its natural resources into finished products, expanding industrial capacity and creating employment.

"Africa has abundant minerals, agricultural resources and a growing pool of human skills and talents needed for industrialisation. What we need are investments that transform these resources into finished products, create jobs and expand trade," he said.

Museveni also invited Italian companies to partner with Uganda in manufacturing lithium batteries for electric vehicles, noting that the country had lithium deposits and was already pursuing electric vehicle manufacturing.

He described battery production as an important opportunity for technology transfer and industrial collaboration, given the significant role batteries play in electric vehicle manufacturing.

"I am making my electric vehicles now, but I want a partnership in making batteries. We have lithium here, but I want a partnership. If you could get me people to share with me, because an electric battery is a bigger part of the electric car," he said.

The President urged Italian businesses to embrace mutually beneficial partnerships, citing the performance of Chinese and Indian-owned factories operating in Uganda.

"I am very happy to talk to you, but we need a partnership of win-win. I can assure you these factories of the Chinese and of my Indian tribe here are very active. It is being short-sighted to have a win-lose strategy; a win-win is better," he said.

Museveni also highlighted the importance of expanding global prosperity, recalling how China's industrialisation and economic growth had increased demand for steel, creating opportunities for producers in other parts of the world.

He said Uganda could similarly benefit from expanded international trade and investment, particularly through the utilisation of its mineral resources, agricultural potential, freshwater resources and skilled human capital.

"The opportunities are very clear: investments using abundant raw materials; raw materials from minerals, agriculture, fresh water and human skills," he said.

The President welcomed Italy's growing interest in Uganda and thanked the delegation for visiting the country to explore opportunities for cooperation.

Nabbanja highlights €120 million Italian support for coffee sector

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said Uganda and Italy had continued to strengthen their bilateral relations following her visit to Rimini, Italy, in 2024, where she held discussions with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on Uganda's development priorities.

She said the engagements focused on several areas, including coffee development, waste management, healthcare and agricultural mechanisation.

Nabbanja noted that Italy had since reopened its development cooperation office in Uganda, which also serves Rwanda and Burundi, strengthening the framework for implementing development programmes and providing grants, particularly in the health sector.

She said the two governments, working through Uganda's Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Solicitor General, had prepared a framework agreement on development cooperation that was scheduled for signing.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Italy's support for Uganda's coffee sector, revealing that the country had mobilised €120 million, with €60 million expected as the first instalment.

The European Union had separately pledged €44 million towards the same initiative.

Nabbanja said the funding would support efforts to improve coffee production, processing and quality, with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) also supporting Uganda's interventions in the sector.

She further revealed that construction of the Uganda-Italy Coffee Training Centre at Kyambogo University had been commissioned, describing the project as an important milestone in developing local expertise.

The centre is expected to equip Ugandans with skills in coffee processing, roasting and quality improvement.

"Yesterday, I commissioned the commencement of construction of the factory at Kyambogo University, and this was a big milestone. The centre is going to help us in training our people. It is a grant from Italy which is going to train Ugandans in coffee processing, roasting and quality improvement. I want to thank the Government of Italy for this," Nabbanja said.

Italy supports green cities and healthcare programmes

On urban development, the Prime Minister highlighted a €70 million Green Cities initiative being implemented in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

She said the programme would support the development of cleaner and more resilient urban centres while improving food safety, market conditions and environmental sustainability, as well as creating economic opportunities for communities in Kampala and Hoima.

"Your Excellency, this is a grant also provided to you by the Government of Italy," she said.

Nabbanja also announced a €12.75 million grant from Italy towards the Prevention, Research and Integrated Services for Maternal, Child and Cancer Health Care project, known as PRISMA.

She said the Italian organisation AVSI would implement the project in collaboration with Uganda's Ministry of Health.

The Prime Minister further highlighted cooperation between Ugandan local governments and Italy's Basilicata region, revealing that Greater Hoima, Greater Masaka and Mubende had jointly designed a €7 million pilot training programme focusing on food security and agricultural mechanisation.

She said the programme could help attract private investment and support the implementation of Uganda's Tenfold Growth Strategy.

Nabbanja added that the cooperation would create opportunities for Uganda's business community to access concessional financing and grants to support value addition in agricultural and mineral products.

She expressed gratitude to the Italian Government for its continued interest in Uganda and the growing number of Italian investors exploring opportunities in the country.

"We have signed an agreement, and we are going to make sure that the two sister countries get areas of development in the business community. We have also got grants to add value to our products, minerals, agricultural products and many others. So we are very grateful that at least we are attracting investors from Italy," she said.

Italy reaffirms commitment to Uganda partnership

The Italian delegation reaffirmed its country's commitment to strengthening relations with Uganda, describing the country as a priority partner and expressing interest in expanding cooperation across several sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary-General of Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the delegation comprised more than 80 representatives drawn from development cooperation agencies, civil society, universities, local authorities, the financial sector, healthcare, business and the defence industry.

He thanked President Museveni for receiving the delegation at State House, saying the visitors felt welcome in Uganda.

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"Uganda is a priority country for us. The composition of this big delegation shows the interest," Guariglia said.

He explained that Italy's approach to development cooperation was based on equal partnerships, technology transfer and the sharing of expertise rather than charity or imposing solutions on partner countries.

"Our philosophy of cooperation towards Uganda is very easy. We want to work among peers. We don't want to impose anything. We don't want to make any charity. We want to transfer technology and know-how, and we all support this approach," he said.

Guariglia identified healthcare, agriculture, coffee development and environmental sustainability as key areas in which the two countries could deepen cooperation.

He also announced that the visit would include the signing of an agreement to provide a legal framework for bilateral development cooperation activities, particularly those undertaken through Italy's cooperation office in Uganda.

The Italian representative commended Uganda's contribution to regional stability and its role in hosting and protecting refugees.

"We look to Uganda with great respect and cooperation because, under your leadership, Mr President, your country is fostering stability in the region. We appreciate this role and think that you play a role with remarkable visibility in providing protection to refugees, and this is also something which is very important," he said.

He said Italy valued Uganda's contribution to regional peace and stability despite the geographical distance between the two countries.

The delegation expressed optimism that the engagements would create new opportunities for investment, trade and stronger institutional cooperation.

Uganda and Italy sign Development Cooperation Agreement

The meeting culminated in the signing of a bilateral Development Cooperation Agreement between Uganda and Italy, witnessed by President Museveni.

The agreement provides a framework for strengthening relations between the two countries and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of shared development interest.

The partnership is expected to support collaboration in investment, agriculture, coffee production, healthcare, environmental sustainability, industrialisation and technology transfer.

The agreement also signals the growing interest of Italian development institutions and private-sector players in Uganda's economic transformation agenda, particularly efforts to expand local production, promote value addition and create employment.