Nigeria: Account for ₦15.8trn Subsidy Savings, $100bn Loans - Obi to Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for the ₦15.8 trillion reportedly saved from the removal of petrol subsidy and over $100 billion borrowed by his administration.

Obi also demanded explanations on how increased government revenues from taxation and other sources had been utilised, insisting that Nigerians deserved to see measurable improvements in their living conditions.

The former Anambra State governor made the demands in an open letter to Tinubu titled: "Good Day, Mr President: Nigerians Deserve Accountability," published on his X handle on Saturday.

His comments followed Tinubu's remarks at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State on Friday, where the President criticised Obi over the gully erosion challenge in Anambra State.

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Congratulating Tinubu on spending a night in Akwa Ibom, outside Lagos and Abuja, Obi urged the President to extend his visits to the remaining 33 states and engage directly with Nigerians on his administration's performance.

He said, "I sincerely hope this visit will inspire you to travel to the remaining 33 states of the federation, spend time with the people and, more importantly, explain what your administration has done with the ₦15.8 trillion saved from the removal of fuel subsidy, the over $100bn you have borrowed, the increased revenues accruing to the government from taxing Nigerians, and the additional government revenues which your administration celebrated last year as having surpassed its target."

Obi argued that the resources available to the federal government should translate into tangible improvements in the welfare of citizens.

He consequently asked the President to provide figures showing how many Nigerians had been lifted out of poverty, how many out-of-school children had returned to classrooms and the number of functional primary healthcare centres established under his administration.

The NDC presidential candidate also questioned the government's performance in the power sector, recalling Tinubu's earlier promise that Nigerians should not vote for him if he failed to address the country's electricity challenges.

"They also deserve an explanation of how much electricity supply has improved, especially given your promise that if you do not fix power, Nigerians should not vote for you," he said.

On national security, Obi called on the President to explain the measures taken to secure the country, noting that Nigeria continued to face serious terrorism and insecurity challenges.

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He maintained that citizens had a right to know how public resources entrusted to the government had been utilised and the results achieved.

"Mr President, Nigerians deserve answers. They deserve to know what has been done with the resources entrusted to your government," Obi added.

He said the Nigeria he hoped to build would be founded on accountability, transparency and the measurable impact of public resources on the lives of citizens.