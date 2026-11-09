Uganda: Mwesige Exits Parliammwesige Exits Parliament After Five Years As Clerk

Adolf Mwesige is set to leave his position as Clerk to Parliament after President Museveni nominated Edward Sengonzi Damulira to replace him in a proposed reshuffle of government accounting officers.

Mwesige, who took over the position in August 2021, is understood to have reached the end of his contract and will not be retained in the latest changes announced by the President.

He is also understood to have previously asked to be allowed to take a rest on medical grounds, with the request reportedly dating back to the period when government investigations into former Speaker Anita Among and other senior parliamentary officials over alleged corruption were gaining momentum.

Museveni, however, did not explain the circumstances surrounding Mwesige's departure or indicate whether he would be redeployed to another government position.

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Mwesige's departure comes after a turbulent period at Parliament, where investigations into alleged corruption and abuse of office have brought the institution's administration and financial management under scrutiny.

On May 19, 2026, investigators accompanied by auditors from State House raided and sealed the offices of Among and Mwesige as part of investigations into alleged corruption involving the former Speaker.

The operation also covered other senior offices at Parliament, including those responsible for financial management and internal auditing.

Mwesige was subsequently lined up as a potential state witness alongside Parliament Sacco chief executive Methods Murebe in the investigation into the alleged Shs27 billion corruption involving parliamentary corporate social responsibility and donation funds.

The report indicated that investigators had questioned several parliamentary officials, although Mwesige had not been formally charged in the case.

His tenure had also previously attracted scrutiny over the controversial Shs1.7 billion service award paid to four parliamentary backbench commissioners, including former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

In August 2024, High Court Judge Douglas Singiza directed the Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, to institute disciplinary action against Mwesige over his role in the decision-making and implementation of the payments.

Mwesige subsequently withdrew a court application challenging the directive after reaching a consent arrangement with the Parliamentary Commission.

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A former minister

Mwesige, a lawyer by profession, joined Parliament's administration after a long career in elective politics and government.

He represented Bunyangabu County in Kabarole District from 1996 until 2021, when he left Parliament following the 2021 political cycle.

He previously served as Minister for General Duties in the Office of the President before becoming Minister of Local Government. In 2016, he was appointed Minister of Defence, a position he held until the 2021 Cabinet changes.

He took over as Clerk from Jane Kibirige, who was retired from active public service by Museveni.

The Clerk is the head of the Parliamentary Service and is responsible for the institution's administration and the efficient conduct of its business.

His proposed successor

Museveni has nominated Edward Sengonzi Damulira, an economist with a PhD in Economics, to take over the office.

Damulira previously served as Under Secretary and Accounting Officer at the Ministry of Finance and has also worked in the Office of the President and Ministry of Health.

His appointment, like the other proposed changes, is subject to assessment by the Public Service Commission, which Museveni has directed to examine the nominees' suitability and advise him accordingly.