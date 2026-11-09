Nigeria: Tinubu's Alleged Plot Against Opposition Won't Save APC in 2027 - ADC

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the 2027 presidential election despite what it described as alleged attempts to use security agencies, the judiciary and violence to weaken opposition parties.

The council accused the APC of deploying state institutions to intimidate political opponents and undermine democratic competition ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC alleged that growing attacks on opposition members across the country posed a serious threat to the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

The council specifically cited the killing of several members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State, allegedly following an attack on the party's campaign venue by suspected APC thugs.

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Describing the incident as an attack on democracy, Ologbondiyan said, "This is not politics. This is state-sponsored terror against democracy."

The ADC-PCC further alleged that similar incidents of political violence had been recorded against opposition parties, particularly the ADC, NDC and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

It also questioned the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that its voter register database had been compromised and that APC sympathisers had been positioned in sensitive offices within the electoral body.

The campaign council equally accused security agencies of being used to harass, arrest and intimidate opposition figures across the country.

It expressed concern over the alleged involvement of a serving director of a security agency in the APC Presidential Campaign Council as a co-Director of National Security and Intelligence, describing the development as a violation of the law establishing the agency.

According to the council, the alleged involvement of state institutions in partisan political activities suggests that the ruling party is more interested in retaining power than submitting itself to a credible electoral contest.

"One thing is now very clear to all Nigerians: Tinubu is not preparing for an election. He is preparing for a coronation," Ologbondiyan said.

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The ADC-PCC also accused the APC of manipulating judicial processes to weaken opposition parties, insisting that neither alleged compromised court decisions nor electoral manipulation would guarantee Tinubu's re-election.

However, it urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and defend their votes, democratic rights, and constitutional freedoms as political activities gather momentum ahead of 2027.

The council called on the international community, civil society organisations, religious leaders and traditional institutions to pay closer attention to what it described as the deteriorating political and security situation in the country.

It warned that failure to speak out against political violence could encourage those seeking to undermine democratic institutions.

The ADC-PCC also appealed to security agencies to maintain political neutrality, stressing that their loyalty should remain with the Constitution and the Nigerian people rather than any political party or individual.

"Those who allow themselves to be used as tools of oppression today will answer for their actions tomorrow," Ologbondiyan warned.

The council maintained that the 2027 presidential election must reflect the genuine choice of Nigerians, insisting that no amount of intimidation, violence or alleged manipulation of state institutions would stop voters from determining who governs the country.