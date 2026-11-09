Uganda: Parents' Sacrifices Honored As Hajjat Namyalo Lauds Families Shaping Uganda's Next Generation

The Manager of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), Senior Presidential Advisor and Personal Assistant to the President, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, has hailed the transformative power of education, describing it as a critical investment in shaping children's futures and developing Uganda's human resource.

Hajjat Namyalo made the remarks after officiating at the graduation ceremony of children at Cambridge Kindergarten and Daycare in Kitebi, where she commended the school's contribution to early childhood education and development.

She noted that investments in educational institutions play an important role in preparing young learners for the future and building a skilled and productive population.

"This school's investment goes a long way in mentoring and developing Uganda's human resource," Hajjat Namyalo said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She further credited President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for establishing what she described as a conducive environment for education, calling on stakeholders to work together to ensure that children access education without difficulty.

"President Museveni has established a conducive environment. We must work hard to ensure that children receive an education without difficulty," she added.

The ONC Manager also applauded parents for their commitment and sacrifices in ensuring that their children receive an education, noting the important role families play in nurturing and preparing the next generation.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of the young learners as they marked an important milestone in their educational journey.

The event was graced by a host of distinguished guests, alongside parents, teachers and members of the school community, who gathered to celebrate the children's accomplishments and encourage their continued pursuit of education.