East Africa: Sudan Highlights Efforts to Promote Stability in Abyei in Meeting With UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

NEW YORK (SUNA) - Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to the Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Abuzaid Shamseddin, met with the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong.

The meeting discussed developments in Sudan, particularly the positive steps taken by the government regarding the Abyei area, including the resumption of meetings of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism, the formation of a higher committee chaired by a member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), and the appointment of a new chairperson of the Joint Oversight Committee.

The two sides also discussed developments in the Horn of Africa region and the importance of de-escalation, respect for international law, state sovereignty, and good-neighbourly relations.

For his part, the UN envoy commended the steps taken by the Sudanese government, stressing that dialogue and de-escalation remain the best means of achieving stability in the region.