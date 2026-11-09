Sudan Calls On CEN-SAD to Designate Rapid Support Forces As a Terrorist Organization

Tripoli (SUNA) - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, headed Sudan's delegation to the 22nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The session was attended by foreign ministers, heads of delegations and representatives of member states, as well as officials from the Community's General Secretariat.

In his address at the opening session, Ambassador Khalid welcomed the reactivation and revival of the Community after a period of inactivity due to known circumstances. He highlighted the challenges currently facing the Community and its member states, stressing the need for solidarity and efforts to enhance the efficiency of the Community's institutions as a major regional organization on the African continent.

He gave a detailed briefing on the current situation in Sudan and the serious existential threat facing the country as a result of the rebellion by the terrorist militia against the state. He said this had led to a devastating war driven by revenge, which some regional powers had fueled and supported, targeting vital facilities and the country's cultural heritage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further stated that the country had witnessed ethnic cleansing campaigns and systematic starvation carried out by the militia and mercenaries recruited from several countries. He called on CEN-SAD member states to condemn these atrocities and designate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a terrorist organization. He also urged them not to allow logistical support, weapons or mercenaries to transit through their territories.

The session concluded with the adoption of a number of decisions and recommendations aimed at supporting the Community's work and strengthening its effectiveness in achieving its objectives and fulfilling the aspirations of its member peoples.