Sudan: Ministry of Energy Undersecretary Announces Continued Unloading of Major Fuel Shipments in Port Sudan, Assures Supplies to Meet All Needs

KHARTOUM (SUNA) - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Oil, Engineer Ali Abdulrahman, announced the continued unloading of significant quantities of petrol and diesel from several vessels at Port Sudan port, confirming that unloading and supply operations are proceeding according to a well-designed and carefully implemented technical plan to meet the needs of the country's various service, economic, and development sectors.

Engineer Ali Abdulrahman affirmed that the ministry has already begun distributing fuel allocations to all states and regions to ensure market stability and the smooth flow of economic activity.

Regarding the capital, Khartoum, the Undersecretary disclosed that fuel supplies to distribution outlets and service stations have been stepped up to meet the capital's actual needs. He noted that this measure forms part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to meet full demand and completely eliminate any supply bottlenecks.