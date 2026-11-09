Nigeria: Tinubu Condoles With Niger Junta Leader Over Father's Death

The condolence message comes amid strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger following the July 2023 military coup that ousted the country's civilian government and the subsequent withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to Niger Republic's military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, over the death of his father, Elhadji Hassane.

Mr Hassane died on Thursday, 5 November, at the age of 110.

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In a condolence message issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu said the Nigerian government and people stood in solidarity with Niger during the period of mourning.

"The passing of a father brings a profound and deeply personal grief," the president said, urging General Tiani to take solace in his father's impact on the lives of others and his remarkable longevity.

Mr Tinubu said the deceased left behind a legacy of faith, honour and integrity.

"In this moment of mourning, I pray that you will find solace in the enduring legacy of faith, honour, and integrity that your father leaves behind, and in the knowledge that his long and fulfilled life was a blessing to all who knew him," he said.

The president added that Nigeria stood with Mr Tiani and the government and people of Niger Republic during the period of grief.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the deceased "Al-Jannah Firdaus" and comfort his bereaved family and loved ones.

The condolence message comes amid strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger following the July 2023 military coup that ousted the country's civilian government and the subsequent withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2025.

Niger's military leader has repeatedly accused Nigeria of conspiring with France to destabilise his country, including allegations that Abuja was facilitating the establishment of terrorist bases in its north-western and north-eastern regions. Nigeria has consistently described the accusations as baseless, insisting that it remains committed to regional peace and security.