Somalia, Italy Discuss Military Training Cooperation During Mogadishu Meeting

8 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia and Italy have discussed ways to strengthen military cooperation, with a focus on improving the training and professional capabilities of the Somali National Army (SNA).

Brigadier General Ahmed Issa Ahmed, commander of the Somali National Army's Training and Doctrine Command, received a senior delegation from Italy's Command for Training, Specialisation and Doctrine (COMFORDOT), according to a statement.

The meeting focused on enhancing military training, developing specialised military skills and improving the knowledge and professional capabilities of Somali troops.

During their visit, the Italian delegation also inspected military colleges and training schools operating under the Somali army's Training and Doctrine Command, where they reviewed facilities and ongoing training activities.

The visit marks the second meeting between military experts from the two sides and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the capacity and professionalism of Somalia's armed forces.

It also reflects continued military cooperation between Mogadishu and Rome, particularly in developing the training institutions and capabilities of the Somali National Army.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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