Somalia: Somali Information Minister Calls for Responsible AI Use in Media At Beijing Summit

Beijing — Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdifatah Qasim Mohamud, has called for greater international cooperation to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) contributes to reliable information, professional journalism and public trust in the media.

Speaking at the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, China, the minister urged participants to translate agreements reached at the conference into practical initiatives to strengthen journalists' skills, expand access to technology and uphold professional media ethics.

The summit is focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence on the media industry and ways to strengthen international cooperation to ensure technological advances support access to credible information and enhance public confidence in news organisations.

Abdifatah stressed that accuracy in reporting and editorial responsibility must remain central to the transformation and modernisation of the media industry, particularly as AI increasingly influences how information is produced, distributed and accessed.

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Addressing the state and future of Somalia's media sector, he highlighted the importance of investing in journalists' professional training, modernising media services and improving the country's media infrastructure and technological resources.

He also said Somalia was ready to engage in international partnerships focused on knowledge-sharing, information verification and the implementation of projects with measurable outcomes.

The minister thanked the Chinese government, Xinhua News Agency and the summit's organising secretariat for hosting the gathering, which has brought together media leaders and representatives from around the world.

The World Media Summit provides a platform for international media organisations to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities facing journalism amid rapid technological developments.