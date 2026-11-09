Africa: AU, EU Warn Funding Shortfalls Could Undermine Somalia Security Gains

Addis Ababa — The African Union and European Union have warned that financial and operational challenges facing the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) could undermine security gains in the country unless the mission receives adequate and sustainable funding.

The warning comes as Somalia gradually assumes greater responsibility for its national security, while international support remains crucial to ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab militants.

In a joint communiqué issued following their 17th annual consultative meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the two organisations called for predictable, adequate and sustainable financing for AUSSOM.

They also called for a Somali-led assessment of the anticipated reduction in logistical support from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), including its potential impact on security operations.

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The AU and EU commended the Somali Federal Government and AUSSOM forces for progress in the fight against Al-Shabaab. They also praised countries contributing troops and police personnel to the mission and welcomed additional security assistance provided through bilateral agreements.

However, the organisations expressed serious concern over the mission's financial and operational difficulties, warning that failure to address them could disrupt ongoing operations and jeopardise security gains.

They urged the international community to provide sufficient, predictable and sustainable financial support to ensure the continuity of AU-led peace support operations in Somalia.

The two organisations identified several potential funding mechanisms, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719, the African Union Peace Fund and contributions from international partners.

Separately, the United States has communicated concerns over its financial support for AUSSOM to the Somali government through Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

According to the information conveyed to Mogadishu, Washington's financial contribution to the mission is due to end in December this year, adding to uncertainty over AUSSOM's long-term funding arrangements.

The expected reduction in UN logistical assistance and uncertainty surrounding the mission's financing come as Somalia works to build and strengthen its own security forces to gradually assume full responsibility for national security.

The AU and EU also reaffirmed their support for Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, pledging to continue backing the country.

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AUSSOM replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in January 2025, following the conclusion of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). The mission is mandated to support Somali security forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab and strengthen the government's capacity to maintain security across the country.