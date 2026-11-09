Nigeria: Why Reelecting Tinubu Is Mandatory - Jigawa Speaker

press release

Mr Aliyu, who also coordinates the pro-Tinubu support group City Boy Movement in Jigawa, announced plans to ramp up house-to-house mobilisation ahead of the polls.

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, has stated that supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections is a binding duty for residents of the state.

Mr Aliyu made the remarks on Saturday during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and governorship campaign council in Dutse, the state capital.

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He framed backing Mr Tinubu's re-election as a religious obligation and an act of reciprocity, asserting that the President has consistently supported Northern political aspirations throughout his career.

Recalling Mr Tinubu's instrumental role in the emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker argued that Northern Nigeria owes him reciprocal loyalty.

"President Tinubu is a devout and dedicated Muslim leader who has the best interests of Jigawa State at heart," Mr Aliyu said.

He added that although Jigawa was not initially listed on the President's campaign itinerary, Mr Tinubu chose to visit because of his confidence in the state's leadership and its people.

"That is why we must vote for him and support the APC at all levels," he urged party faithful.

Reflecting on the party's readiness, the Speaker expressed confidence in its electoral strength, pointing to the presence of former governors, senators, and federal lawmakers at the event as proof of the APC's broad grassroots appeal across Jigawa.

Mr Aliyu, who also coordinates the pro-Tinubu support group City Boy Movement in Jigawa, announced plans to ramp up house-to-house mobilisation ahead of the polls.

"We will mobilise the City Boy Movement across Jigawa, going from household to household to showcase the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi," he said.

"We will mobilise the City Boy Movement across Jigawa, going from household to household to showcase the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi," he said.