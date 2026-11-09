Somalia's President Offers HirShabelle Capital to Hiiraan Amid Political Tensions

Jowhar, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Sunday that the regional capital of HirShabelle would be allocated to Hiiraan region, seeking to address grievances among local communities, particularly the Hawadle clan, amid growing tensions over the administration's leadership.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of HirShabelle's new leadership, Hassan Sheikh said Hiiraan residents had been granted the right to host the regional capital but must identify a peaceful city where senior administration officials could live and work.

"The capital has been given to our brothers in Hiiraan, but they are required to identify a place where people can settle, stay and work," the president said.

He urged residents and political groups expressing dissatisfaction with the HirShabelle administration to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions, saying their demand for the regional capital had been addressed.

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The president said the transfer process would require a formal decision by HirShabelle's leadership in accordance with the regional state's constitution before steps could be taken to relocate the administration's headquarters.

"The second phase is determining how the relocation will take place. No one is being denied the capital, but there must be people capable of managing it," he added.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in Beledweyne, the capital of Hiiraan region, where disgruntled politicians and groups opposed to the HirShabelle administration have been mobilising.

The dispute has centred on political representation, the location of the regional capital and grievances over the leadership of HirShabelle, which comprises Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

Meanwhile, HirShabelle's newly appointed Vice President, Abdifitah Hassan Afrah, is in Beledweyne, where he has been holding consultations aimed at easing tensions and opening dialogue with dissatisfied political figures.

The president's announcement could open the way for discussions over relocating HirShabelle's administrative headquarters, although the process remains subject to a formal decision by the regional leadership and constitutional procedures.