Somalia: Former Somali Prime Minister Condemns Civilian Killings During Mogadishu Evictions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on Sunday condemned the killing of civilians during protests against house demolitions and forced evictions in the Raadeerka neighbourhood of Mogadishu's Dayniile district.

In a statement, Khaire said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of three people and extended his condolences to their families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded in the incident.

He accused the government of using excessive force against residents who had taken to the streets to protest what they described as land grabbing, the destruction of homes and the displacement of local communities.

Khaire also directed allegations at President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, claiming that the order behind the killings had come from the country's top leadership. He did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

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The former prime minister described the ongoing operations in parts of Dayniile as unlawful actions involving land seizures, demolitions and the forced displacement of residents.

He urged military officers and soldiers involved in the operations to refrain from abuses against civilians and protect the lives, dignity and rights of the people they are sworn to defend.

"I once again call on the officers and soldiers being used to kill civilians and destroy their homes to stop the abuses against the people they swore to protect and to respect the lives, dignity and rights of citizens," Khaire said.

He warned security personnel that anyone found responsible for crimes against Somali civilians would eventually be held accountable.

The remarks come amid growing tensions over land disputes and government-led demolitions in parts of Dayniile, where residents have staged protests against the destruction of homes and alleged forced evictions.

The incident has further fuelled public anger over the handling of land disputes and the use of security forces during clearance operations in the capital.