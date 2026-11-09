The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has declared the 2026 Local Government Elections as Free and Fair - with a national voter turnout of 52% and an increase in participation compared with the 2021 polls.

"We are gathered here this evening to not only declare the 2026 Local Government Elections but also to pay tribute to all South Africans whose efforts in the various parts of our beautiful country made this evening possible. All 213 municipal councils have now been finalised and declared.

"A total of 29.2 million voters were registered for the 2026 Municipal Elections. Approximately 14.9 million South Africans cast their ballots in these elections. The national turnout for these elections is 52%, representing an increase of 6.1 percentage points from the 45.9% turnout recorded in the 2021 Local Government Elections," the Commission's Chairperson Mosotho Moepya said on Sunday night, announcing the final election results at the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midrand.

"The Commission is thus pleased to declare the 2026 Local Government Elections. We say this based on the findings of the Elections Satisfaction Survey 2026, which was tasked with assessing the voters' view on the election process, including its integrity and operational efficiency," he said.

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The Human Sciences Research Council's (HSRC) Survey found the following:

· Electoral Integrity remains strong, with 90% regarding the procedures as free and 91% as fair.

· Election administration was evaluated as performing well, with 95% satisfied with IEC services and that 91% queued for no longer than 30 minutes.

· Trust in the Electoral Commission remains high at 81% but has gradually declined from 93% in 2016.

· Some concerns require targeted attention: intimidation, impartiality, inclusive voting and information gaps are important areas that require improvement.

· The electoral process retains public confidence among voters.

Party performance

At the glittering ceremony, the Commission announced the top five political parties in the 4 November 2026 polls.

The results are as follows:

1. The African National Congress (ANC) received 30.76% of the vote and secured 3,246 council seats.

2. The Democratic Alliance (DA) received 24.64% of the vote and secured 1,695 council seats.

3. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) received 9.76% of the vote and secured 785 council seats.

4. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received 6.22% of the vote and secured 588 council seats.

5. ActionSA received 5.67% of the vote and secured 313 council seats.

Moepya said the elections were conducted largely in a peaceful environment.

Other political parties and independent candidates collectively received 22.97% of the vote and secured representation across municipal councils.

With regard to municipal outcomes:

1. The ANC achieved outright control in 53 municipalities and is the leading party in 128 municipalities.

2. The DA achieved outright control in 12 municipalities and is the leading party in 32 municipalities.

3. The Inkatha Freedom Party achieved outright control in five municipalities and is the leading party in 19 municipalities.

4. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party achieved outright control in three municipalities and is the leading party in 19 municipalities.

5. Rise Tsantsabane Communities achieved outright control in one municipality.

Of the 213 municipalities, 72 councils have a party that secured an outright majority of seats.

In the remaining 127 municipalities, no political party obtained more than 50% of the seats and these are hung councils. The percentage of Spoilt Votes is 1.84%.

A total of 521 political parties and 636 independent candidates contested the elections, collectively fielding approximately 137,000 candidates across ward and proportional representation contests.

A total of 10,526 council seats were contested through the 2026 Municipal Elections. These comprise 4,485 ward seats, 4,340 proportional representation (PR) seats, and 707 district council seats allocated through the 40% proportional representation component. In addition, 994 district council seats, representing the remaining 60% component of district council representation, will be filled through the election of councillors by local municipalities in accordance with the legislative framework.

A total of 521 political parties and 636 independent candidates contested the elections, fielding approximately 137,000 candidates. The Commission said 10,526 council seats were contested.

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Moepya thanked voters, candidates, political parties, election staff, observers and other partners involved in the process.

He also paid tribute to an IEC staff member who died at a voting station in Mahikeng on Election Day.

Review

While declaring the elections free and fair, Moepya said the Commission would review the process and address areas needing improvement.

"We will examine the experiences of these elections honestly and systematically. We will listen to the concerns of voters, political parties, candidates, observers and our own staff," he said.

He congratulated those elected and said local government carried a particular responsibility because it shaped people's everyday experiences of public services and their communities.

"The ballot paper has given you a mandate and a responsibility," he said.

Moepya said democracy continued beyond Election Day, with citizens responsible for asking questions and holding elected representatives accountable.

"It is then my singular honour to hereby declare the 2026 Municipal Elections concluded as free and fair," he said.