Egypt Train Crash Leaves Several Dead, Over 100 Injured

A train derailed after colliding with another train south of Cairo, with authorities confirming several deaths and saying more than 100 passengers were injured. Over 50 ambulances were deployed to the scene.

At least seven people were killed in the train collision in Egypt on Sunday, with authorities also confirming over 100 people were injured.

The collision involved one train hitting the rear end of another while traveling through the Giza province on the line between Cairo and the southern Nile city of Aswan. One of the trains then derailed and several cars flipped, according to the Egyptian authorities.

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Officials said 52 ambulances were deployed to the scene some 52 kilometers (32 miles) south of Cairo. Emergency crews and cranes were also working to clear the line and restore railway traffic through Giza's al-Ayyat district.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

El-Sissi says incident being investigated

In a social media post, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he ordered an investigation. He also urged the state agencies to "hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent."

The crash tool place in the same area as the worst train disaster in Egypt's history, which saw over 370 people were killed in a train fire in 2002. Several crashes also claimed dozens of lives in the same region in 2009.

In recent years, Egypt has invested billions of dollars into new highways and high-speed rail lines, but is still facing safety issues and repeated crashes while attempting to revamp its aging rail network.