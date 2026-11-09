South Africa: Three Killed in Grassy Park Shooting - South African News Briefs - November 9, 2026

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Three Killed in Grassy Park Shooting

Three men have been shot dead and another wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in Grassy Park on the Cape Flats, reports SABC News. Police said that the victims, aged between 22 and 39, were sitting outside a premises in Glen Close when occupants of a white Toyota Tazz opened fire before fleeing. Police Spokesperson FC Van Wyk has said that no arrests have been made yet. He said detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit are probing the incident.

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Cat Matlala Set to Testify at Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission resumes its public hearings with alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala expected to testify about his alleged links to senior police officials and individuals involved in criminal activity, reports EWN. The inquiry is also expected to hear from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo. The commission is expected to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 25 January 2027.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Resumes in Pretoria

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume at the High Court in Pretoria, reports SABC News. This follows the conclusion of testimony by a second defence witness for accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube. Witness Thalente Ntombela disputed key state witness Constable Sizwe Zungu's account, accusing him of lying about being with the five accused on the day Meyiwa was murdered in 2014. Ntombela testified that accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, only moved to Gauteng in 2017 and had never been there before.

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