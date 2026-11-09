Malawi: Ben Phiri Orders Signboards On Every School Site As Substandard Blocks Spark Warning

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has ordered contractors on two school projects to put up signboards showing what taxpayers are paying for, after finding that existing boards lacked key details.

On his way back from Kasungu, where he presided over the burial of Traditional Authority Mawawa on Sunday, Phiri stopped at Madisi to inspect the Kanyungu and Chipeni Primary School projects, both being built under the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF).

He said he was impressed with the progress, and MPs present joined him on the tour.

He asked the contractors to improve the signboards, which he said were missing important information.

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"This is taxpayers' money, hence every project site must have a signboard that shows the total project cost, scope of work, VAT and other charges such as PPDA and CIRA charges," he said.

The information would let communities and citizens check that the work matched the money spent, he argued.

"When the community knows how much money has been allocated and what exactly is supposed to be done, they can monitor and demand quality. Transparency is the best weapon against corruption," he said.

Phiri also urged MPs to keep a close watch on projects, particularly on materials such as building blocks, which he said some contractors were using below standard.

"MPs must be on the ground. Some contractors are using substandard blocks, and the only way people will see that is when they are monitoring. Do not just wait for reports, go to the sites and check the materials," he said.

He warned that the government would not tolerate poor workmanship under the RCDF, which he said exists to transform lives at grassroots level.