Malawi: Chimbanga Accused of Threatening Boss At Malawi's Pretoria Mission As Ministry Stays Silent

A senior Malawian diplomat is facing claims of serious misconduct after he allegedly threatened to beat his own line manager during an official meeting at the High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.

First Secretary (Political) Leonard Chimbanga is accused of becoming aggressive during a meeting in late October, raising his voice, rolling up his sleeves and threatening to beat a counsellor at the mission. Other officers reportedly had to step in to calm him down.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters at Capital Hill has reportedly been told of the incident, and the matter has allegedly reached Foreign Affairs Minister Dr George Chaponda and Principal Secretary Ambassador Chimango Chirwa.

Sources speaking to Nyasa Times say no disciplinary action has been taken against Chimbanga.

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Sources also allege that Chimbanga has repeatedly boasted of personal access to President Peter Mutharika during disputes with colleagues, claiming he could phone the President and have them removed from their posts. Some officials have questioned whether those claims are behind the lack of action. The claims remain allegations, and there is no evidence that political intervention has stopped the Ministry from acting.

The row adds to earlier controversy over Chimbanga's conduct. In August, Nyasa Times reported criticism of his social media posts defending Sports and Youth Minister Alfred Gangata over a church donation, and of his attacks on former president Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party. The posts sparked debate about whether serving diplomats should take part in partisan politics.

Reports have also raised questions about repeated absences from the mission, attributed to ill health. The Ministry would need to establish whether those absences were authorised.

The Public Service Act and Foreign Service regulations require officers to uphold integrity, impartiality and professional standards, regardless of political connections.

The Ministry has yet to say whether a formal complaint has been lodged, whether the counsellor has given an account, or whether Chimbanga has been asked to explain his conduct.

Any findings must follow a fair process, including an opportunity for him to respond.