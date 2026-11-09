Kenya: Ruto Calls Gachagua 'Chief Extortionist' in Fresh Attack

9 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has launched a blistering attack on his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, branding him a "chief extortionist" and declaring that he does not deserve political office.

Ruto accused Gachagua of using his position as Deputy President to extort money from businesspeople, politicians and aspiring candidates, claiming the alleged conduct continued even after his impeachment.

Speaking on Monday during the second day of his Kisii and Nyamira tour at Riamoni-Nyangori Road and Last Mile Connectivity in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County, the President questioned Gachagua's suitability to lead the country.

"You are the chief extortionist. You were fired from work because of extortion. You have troubled business people with extortion. You have troubled candidates of your party with extortion," Ruto said.

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The President further alleged that Gachagua demanded money from individuals seeking political and public opportunities, claiming that even accessing a microphone at his political events came at a cost.

"Every person who comes to you must give money. I don't know, a governor gives 10 million, another gives 20 million. I don't know how much candidates give. To the extent that even to take a microphone like this, you must pay Sh50,000," he claimed.

Ruto also accused the former Deputy President of using his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) as a platform to continue what he described as extortionist activities.

Gachagua has since emerged as one of Ruto's fiercest political opponents and has been mounting a serious challenge to the President's re-election ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President also dismissed Gachagua's claims that he was instrumental in securing his victory in the 2022 presidential election, arguing that he had personally campaigned for votes across the country.

"Then he goes around everywhere saying, 'I am the one who made Ruto president.' I want to ask you people of Kisii, didn't you welcome me when I stood here and asked for votes?" Ruto posed.

He further contrasted their political records, saying he had been elected seven times while Gachagua had only served one term as a Member of Parliament.

Ruto also accused his former deputy of looking down on Kenyan voters and urged politicians to respect citizens instead of assuming they could determine the country's political future.

"Please, my friend, respect the citizens of Kenya," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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