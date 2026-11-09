Somalia: Somaliland's Red Sea Security Role Highlighted At Washington Conference

Washington, Nov 9 — Somaliland's coastal security efforts and Berbera's port and airport could make it an important partner in protecting Red Sea shipping routes, Somaliland's U.S. representative Bashir Goth and Atlantic Council expert J. Peter Pham told a conference in Washington.

The two spoke during a panel titled "Somaliland: The Overlooked Critical Component in The Red Sea Geopolitical Jigsaw" at the nineteenth annual conference of the Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa (ASMEA), held on Nov. 7-9.

Their remarks, shared by ASMEA on its official X account, highlighted Somaliland's strategic position near the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the potential role of Berbera's infrastructure in responding to regional security threats.

"[Berbera is] the finest deep water port between Suez and Durban," Pham said, according to a quotation published by the organisers.

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He described the nearby runway as 5,000 metres long and called the location "an unsinkable aircraft carrier", arguing that its proximity to Yemen could allow rapid responses to threats from the Houthis.

"If one were inclined to... send messages to the Houthis, it's literally only minutes from wheels up," Pham said.

Goth emphasised Somaliland's contribution to coastal security, arguing that its efforts provided protection extending beyond its own shores.

"Imagine if Somaliland gives up on protecting its coast... Somaliland is the shield that protects the international community from that kind of fiasco," he said in another quotation published by ASMEA.

The discussion presented Somaliland's coastline and Berbera's transport facilities as assets for international security cooperation amid concerns over Houthi disruptions to shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own governing institutions and security forces. It continues to seek wider international recognition.

Israel formally recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Dec. 26, 2025

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)