South Africa: Chiefs Come From Behind to Reach Carling Knockout Semis

Kaizer Chiefs came back from behind to beat Siwelele FC 2-1 and reach the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The Amakhosi join Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FCin the final four after goals from Wandile Duba and Asanele Velebayi cancelled out Siyabonga Ndebele's opener.

Siwelele threatened early, with Sphesihle Jeza denied by an outstanding save from Brandon Petersen, before Ndebele out-jumped his marker to head home from a corner after 11 minutes to put the visitors ahead.

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Chiefs dominated possession but struggled to create chances until they were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute when Mfundo Vilakazi was fouled by Vincent Pule. Mduduzi Shabalala blazed the spot-kick over the bar.

They got a second chance in first-half stoppage time when Ndebele fouled Shabalala. This time Duba stepped up and beat Jody February to make it 1-1 at the break.

Siwelele made a double change at half-time, introducing Christian Saile and Njabulo Ngcobo, but Chiefs had the greater energy and pushed for a winner.

It arrived in the 84th minute when substitute Velebayi fired a low shot past February to put Chiefs ahead.

Siwelele almost equalised in the final minute when Zakhele Lepasa shot just wide after a mistake by Thabo Moloisane, but the Soweto giants held on.

Stellenbosch needed a late winner too, with Sinoxolo Kwayiba netting from the spot in a 2-1 win over AmaZulu.

On Saturday, Sundowns and pirates both recorded 1-0 wins with the Brazilians putting away Marumo Gallants as the Buccaneers overcame Milford FC.