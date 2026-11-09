Rwanda Strikes Singapore Deal to Expand Coffee Trade in Southeast Asia

Rwanda is opening new opportunities for its coffee in Southeast Asia through a strategic partnership with Singapore, aimed at strengthening trade connections, facilitating access to regional buyers and expanding the country's presence in the wider Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market.

The development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) and the Singapore Coffee Association during the ASEAN International Coffee Summit 2026 in Singapore. The agreement establishes a framework for closer cooperation between the coffee industries of the two countries, with a focus on creating practical commercial opportunities for Rwandan coffee producers and exporters.

Through the partnership, Rwanda seeks to strengthen connections with Singapore's coffee industry, including buyers, traders, roasters and other stakeholders, while exploring opportunities to expand trade and build relationships across the wider ASEAN region.

Strengthening trade and market access

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A key focus of the MoU is trade and market development, particularly promoting opportunities for Rwanda coffee in Singapore and other ASEAN markets.

The two parties intend to facilitate the exchange of relevant market information, industry developments and trade opportunities, helping Rwandan coffee stakeholders better understand market dynamics and identify potential commercial partnerships.

"This partnership will create valuable opportunities for our coffee producers and exporters to engage directly with buyers, traders, roasters and distributors, while building lasting commercial relationships and opening doors to new markets." said Claude Bizimana, Chief Executive Officer of NAEB.

Singapore as a gateway to the wider ASEAN market

Singapore presents an important entry point for Rwanda's engagement with Southeast Asia. As an international business and trade hub, it offers opportunities to connect with regional coffee buyers, roasters, distributors and other industry players.

By working with the Singapore Coffee Association, Rwanda aims to build stronger industry-to-industry relationships that can facilitate its engagement with the wider ASEAN coffee market.

The partnership also reflects Rwanda's broader ambition to diversify its agricultural export destinations, strengthen international trade relationships and expand opportunities for its coffee producers and exporters.

Building value through international partnerships

For Rwanda, expanding into new markets goes beyond increasing export volumes. It also involves strengthening the commercial connections, market knowledge and partnerships needed to position Rwandan coffee competitively in international markets.

The agreement with the Singapore Coffee Association provides a framework for pursuing these objectives through practical cooperation, information exchange and direct engagement between industry stakeholders.

NAEB Chief Executive Officer, Claude Bizimana, said Rwanda's ambition extends beyond increasing coffee exports to securing greater value through quality improvement, traceability, skills development, origin branding and long-term international partnerships.

"Rwanda's ambition is not simply to export more coffee, but to capture more value through quality, traceability, skills, origin branding and long-term partnerships with ASEAN member countries," Bizimana said.

The partnership marks an important step in Rwanda's efforts to strengthen its international coffee trade relationships, connect local producers and exporters with new commercial opportunities and position Rwandan coffee more strongly in the growing Southeast Asian market.

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Through continued cooperation with international industry associations and market stakeholders, Rwanda aims to translate these connections into sustainable trade opportunities that benefit coffee producers, exporters and the wider economy.

The partnership comes as Rwanda seeks to increase the value of its coffee exports and expand its international market reach. Under the Coffee Sector Development Strategy for Rwanda (2024-2029), the country targets annual coffee export earnings of $192 million by 2029. NAEB data shows that coffee exports generated $139.3 million from 23,000 tonnes in 2025/2026, which is the last fiscal year. Expanding into markets such as Southeast Asia, alongside strengthening the competitiveness of Rwandan coffee, could help the country move closer to that target.