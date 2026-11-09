Rwanda: Seed Companies Face Tighter Scrutiny Under New Rica Rules

Seed producers, processors and dealers in Rwanda face stricter regulatory requirements under new rules introduced by the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA) to strengthen quality control in the sector.

The regulations, published in the Official Gazette on October 28, introduce tighter oversight across the seed supply chain, from production and certification to distribution and sale.

They also set out new obligations for companies and strengthen RICA's powers to monitor compliance, as authorities seek to improve the quality of seeds supplied to farmers.

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Seed companies held accountable for quality

Under the new regulations, licensed seed companies are responsible for the quality and genetic identity of all seeds produced, processed or sold under their names, including those grown by contracted farmers, commonly known as out-growers.

Each company must have at least one registered private seed inspector, with additional inspectors required as production increases.

Companies must also retain records for five years, allow RICA to conduct inspections and collect samples, and immediately report serious quality failures, varietal contamination or outbreaks of seed-borne diseases.

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Seed processors will be required to obtain licences from RICA, keep different varieties and certification categories separate, and clean and calibrate equipment between seed lots to minimise contamination.

Dealers, meanwhile, may only sell certified, legally imported or otherwise authorised seeds, with their original labels and seals intact.

Stricter inspections of production fields

The regulations also introduce specific requirements for inspecting fields used for seed production.

Companies must declare their seed production fields to RICA within 14 days of planting, providing information on the crop, variety, seed lot number, field size, location and cropping history over the previous three seasons.

RICA then has 15 working days to approve or reject the declaration.

Each field must undergo inspections before flowering, during flowering and before harvest.

While registered private inspectors employed by seed companies will conduct the inspections, RICA must independently verify at least 20 per cent of declared fields each season, using a risk-based approach.

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The rules also impose restrictions on planting certain crops in fields previously used to grow related species, as part of efforts to prevent contamination.

For cereals and grain legumes, seed crops cannot be planted in fields that grew the same or sexually compatible species during the previous season.

Vegetable seed production requires a three-year interval without the same or related species, while root and tuber crops require a two-year interval.

Farmers and companies will not be allowed to harvest seed fields until all mandatory inspections have been completed and RICA has confirmed their acceptance.

Companies must also notify the authority of planned harvest dates and ensure that seeds from different fields remain separate during harvesting, transportation and processing.

New traceability and packaging requirements

One of the major changes is the introduction of stricter traceability requirements, aimed at making it easier to identify the source of seeds and track them through the supply chain.

Every seed lot must carry a unique identification number and contain only one variety and certification category.

Seeds treated with chemicals must be clearly labelled, while blended seed lots will be assigned the lowest certification category among their components.

RICA will maintain a National Seed Lot Register, recording information on each lot from its source and field inspections through processing, laboratory testing, certification and distribution.

Companies that cannot demonstrate traceability risk having their certification suspended, being prohibited from selling the affected seeds or having them withdrawn from the market.

The regulations also require certified seeds to be packed in new, clean packaging and sealed under RICA supervision.

Any repackaging will require prior authorisation, must take place at a licensed facility and must use new official labels. Repackaging will not change the seeds' certification category or validity.

Companies to bear recall and disposal costs

The regulations extend RICA's oversight beyond the point at which seeds receive certification.

The authority will continue monitoring seeds already on the market through inspections of business outlets, checks on labels and seals, sampling and retesting.

It may also conduct grow-out tests and control plots to verify whether seeds correspond to the varieties declared by suppliers.

Where seeds fail to meet the required standards, RICA may order corrective measures, suspend sales, withdraw certification or require the affected products to be recalled.

In such cases, seed companies will be responsible for the costs of recalling and disposing of non-compliant seeds.

Companies will also be required to report progress on recalls every two days until all affected quantities have been withdrawn.

Recalled seeds must be disposed of within 30 days of notification, with proof of disposal submitted to RICA within five days.

Chemically treated seeds must be handled as hazardous waste to prevent risks to human health and the environment.

New controls on imported and genetically modified seeds

The regulations also set conditions for importing seeds intended for multiplication or sale in Rwanda.

Seeds imported for multiplication must have recognised certification and official documentation, belong to a variety included on Rwanda's national list and be covered by an import permit issued by RICA.

They must also undergo inspection before being used.

Imported seeds intended for the domestic market cannot be sold as certified unless they undergo Rwanda's full certification process.

Companies involved in biotechnology, including genetic modification, must obtain RICA approval and comply with national biosafety requirements.

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They must appoint a biosafety officer or establish a biosafety committee and retain relevant records for 10 years.

Producers of genetically modified seeds must also monitor neighbouring fields and submit reports to RICA every three months.

Any unauthorised presence of genetically modified organisms above the national threshold must be reported immediately, followed by corrective measures, including the withdrawal of affected seed lots where necessary.

What the regulations mean for farmers

RICA told The New Times that the regulations are intended to ensure seeds meet quality, varietal identity and phytosanitary requirements, giving farmers greater assurance about the products they purchase.

According to the authority, stronger traceability systems, proper labelling and sealing, and continued market surveillance will make it easier to identify seeds that fail to meet required standards and hold suppliers accountable.

RICA also emphasised the importance of practical implementation, including clear guidance and accessible certification services, to help small businesses and farmer groups comply without unnecessary costs or delays.

However, the authority cautioned that certification does not guarantee a particular crop yield.

Agricultural productivity, it explained, also depends on factors such as rainfall, soil fertility, pest management, farming practices and the suitability of a particular variety to local growing conditions.