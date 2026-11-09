Rwanda Women's Super League Returns On November 14

The 2026/27 Rwanda Women's Super League season will kick off on November 14, with six fixtures scheduled across the country as 12 clubs begin their campaign for the league title.

The fixture schedule for the new season had not been released until the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) confirmed the 12 clubs licensed to compete in the country's top-flight women's football competition.

The licensed clubs are APR WFC, Bugesera WFC, Forever Girls, Gakenke Ladies, Indahangarwa WFC, Inyemera WFC, Kamonyi WFC, Macuba FTC WFC, Muhazi United WFC, Police WFC, Rayon Sports WFC and Rambura WFC.

Defending champions Rayon Sports will begin their title defence against Gakenke Ladies at Nzove Stadium on November 14, while Indahangarwa WFC will face Muhazi United.

Matchday One fixtures

Saturday, November 14 (3pm)

Indahangarwa WFC vs Muhazi United WFC (Kabarondo)

Rayon Sports WFC vs Gakenke Ladies (Nzove Stadium)

Rambura WFC vs APR WFC (Nyabihu Pitch)

Sunday, November 15

Police WFC vs Forever Girls FC (Tapis Rouge)

Kamonyi WFC vs Inyemera WFC (Ruyenzi Stadium)

Bugesera WFC vs Macuba FTC WFC (Bugesera Stadium)