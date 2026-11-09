Rwanda Women's Super League Returns On November 14

8 November 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The 2026/27 Rwanda Women's Super League season will kick off on November 14, with six fixtures scheduled across the country as 12 clubs begin their campaign for the league title.

The fixture schedule for the new season had not been released until the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) confirmed the 12 clubs licensed to compete in the country's top-flight women's football competition.

The licensed clubs are APR WFC, Bugesera WFC, Forever Girls, Gakenke Ladies, Indahangarwa WFC, Inyemera WFC, Kamonyi WFC, Macuba FTC WFC, Muhazi United WFC, Police WFC, Rayon Sports WFC and Rambura WFC.

Defending champions Rayon Sports will begin their title defence against Gakenke Ladies at Nzove Stadium on November 14, while Indahangarwa WFC will face Muhazi United.

Matchday One fixtures

Saturday, November 14 (3pm)

Indahangarwa WFC vs Muhazi United WFC (Kabarondo)

Rayon Sports WFC vs Gakenke Ladies (Nzove Stadium)

Rambura WFC vs APR WFC (Nyabihu Pitch)

Sunday, November 15

Police WFC vs Forever Girls FC (Tapis Rouge)

Kamonyi WFC vs Inyemera WFC (Ruyenzi Stadium)

Bugesera WFC vs Macuba FTC WFC (Bugesera Stadium)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.