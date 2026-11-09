South Africa: Connection Is an Act of Resistance

opinion

The technologies that were supposed to facilitate widespread connection are keeping us more isolated from each other and our environment than ever before. But the antidote to our crisis-ridden age has always been with us: investing in our fellow humans and the rituals that unite us.

I spend most of my waking life thinking about technology and power. At the Campaign on Digital Ethics (CODE), the organisation I founded and lead, we ask uncomfortable questions about who controls the technologies increasingly shaping our lives.

We investigate platforms, algorithms and artificial intelligence. We worry about elections, disinformation, surveillance, concentrated corporate power and what happens when a handful of insanely wealthy men acquire an almost unprecedented ability to control infrastructure through which billions of people communicate, organise, consume information and shape reality itself.

I believe deeply in this work. We need progressive regulation, accountability and democratic institutions capable of confronting technological power.

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But, importantly, a potential counter to this optimised, often synthetic reality that we are living through, is connection.

A great irony is that we have never been more connected in a technical sense, yet loneliness is everywhere. We can speak instantly to someone on another continent while barely knowing the person who lives next door. Our friendships, desires, politics and grief increasingly pass through platforms designed to monetise our attention. With the advance of AI, we are seeing a rise in synthetic intimacy and companionship.

I sometimes wonder if the disconnection is incidental to...