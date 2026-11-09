Malawi: Ascent, Bullets Women Keep Title Race Alive With Big Wins

9 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Ascent Soccer Academy and Nyasa Big Bullets Women tightened their grip on the NBM Women's Premiership race on Saturday with comfortable wins.

Ascent thrashed fellow Lilongwe side Fact Ladies 6-0 at Nankhaka Stadium, with Leticia Chinyamula's hat-trick leading the way.

Alephar Chimbeta, Mayamiko Mkandawire and Ethel Tambala also scored.

Bullets Women beat visitors Rumphi Sisters 6-1 at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, with Mary Chavinda taking a hat-trick, Vanessa Issa scoring a brace and Lyna James adding one more.

The results leave Ascent second on the 10-team table, on better goal difference than third-placed Bullets Women, with both sides on 15 points.

Silver Strikers Ladies, who had a game in hand, lead the table.

Chinyamula's treble moved her to nine goals, one ahead of Civil Service's Vitumbiko Mkandawire, who is the league's leading scorer. C

havinda, Silver Ladies' Yamikani Mhango and Ascent's Mayamiko Mkandawire are joint third on six.

Ascent coach Thom Mkolongo said goals could decide the title.

"The title battle is very tight and we realise that scoring as many goals as possible could be vital at the end of the fixtures in case there are ties on points," he said.

Bullets Women coach Maggie Chombo-Sadiki said she had told her players to keep scoring.

"You never know what might help you win the title," she said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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