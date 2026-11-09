Malawi: Who Pays for Northgate? Lands Ministry Blames GM Properties

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has contradicted GM Properties Limited over who should pay compensation to households affected by the Kanengo Northgate Project, an impasse that has left residents in limbo.

Principal Secretary Bennett Nkasala said the company, not government, was responsible for compensating households in 20 villages because the project was a private commercial venture.

He said the land had been converted from public to private ownership before GM Properties acquired it.

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"It is the investor's obligation," he said.

The company's lawyer, Jefferson Luwa, has argued during court proceedings that government should bear or share the cost, citing an alleged cost-sharing arrangement.

Nkasala rejected that, saying the project was commercial and that GM Properties should not expect the state to share the burden.

A November 2024 judgment in Civil Cause Number 60 of 2024 found that the disputed land was initially public and was later transferred to a private owner before GM Properties acquired it.

Justice Howard Pemba identified government as responsible under the Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act.

The court also found that GM Properties had undertaken, under a 2006 agreement with the state, to compensate affected villagers in phases.

The judgment cited a March 23, 2006 meeting at which the company agreed to compensate affected people in phases, depending on the portions of land required for development.

The judge ruled that outstanding compensation must be completed before residents could be compelled to vacate, but the ruling has raised questions about the relationship between government's statutory duty and the company's undertaking.

The dispute has continued despite the ruling.

In June 2026, GM Properties issued eviction notices requiring some residents to leave by July 4.

The company said the notices targeted Kwindanguwo residents who had already been compensated.

Senior group village head Kwindanguwo disputed this, saying people from about 20 villages were still waiting for payment.

The matter resurfaced on October 21, 2026, when Nkasala reportedly issued a directive on behalf of President Peter Mutharika ordering GM Properties to compensate residents or risk losing its title.

He reportedly warned that government could revoke Title Number Alimaunde 26/5 if the company failed to meet its obligations.

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Over 15,000 households in communities under Traditional Authority Chitukula, including Kwindanguwo, Kuliyani and Mwambakanthu, remain uncertain about their future.

Affected residents' lawyer Justin Dzonzi declined to comment on the latest dispute, saying he did not want his remarks construed as litigating the matter through the media.

The original Northgate project was conceived in 2005 as an upmarket residential development, reportedly modelled on Beverly Hills.

The masterplan included about 1,800 executive houses and a project reportedly valued at $600 million, but it failed to take off, with only one building reportedly constructed.

Nkasala said he had referred questions on the cost-sharing arrangement to the ministry's legal counsel.