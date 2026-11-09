Tunisia: President Saïed in Bargou - Simultaneous Occurrence of Summer Fires, Water Supply Disruptions 'No Coincidence'

9 November 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The simultaneous occurrence of summer fires and water supply disruptions "is no coincidence," said President of the Republic Kais Saïed.

The Head of State was speaking Sunday in Bargou , Siliana, as he chaired the celebration of National Tree Day.

The President planted several trees in blaze-ravaged sites last year amid a heat wave and water shortages across the country

Justice will establish accountability, he was cited as saying in a Presidency press release, so that perpetrators will not evade liability.

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