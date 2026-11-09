Tunisia: President Saïed in Bargou - Simultaneous Occurrence of Summer Fires, Water Supply Disruptions 'No Coincidence' [update1]

Tunis — The simultaneous occurrence of summer fires and water supply disruptions "is no coincidence," said President of the Republic Kais Saïed.

The Head of State was speaking Sunday in Bargou , Siliana, as he chaired the celebration of National Tree Day.

The President planted several trees in blaze-ravaged sites last year amid a heat wave and water supply disruptions across the country

Justice will establish accountability, he was cited as saying in a Presidency press release, so that perpetrators will not evade liability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

There is a need to confront these "criminals and enemies of the homeland" the way they deserve, the President further said.

The operation was planned "by the admission of some of them," he highlighted. Perpetrators, masterminds and financial backers will be held accountable.

Ongoing water supply disruptions, wildfires fires and price hikes reflect the desire of the remnants of the old regime to regain a foothold. These desperate attempts shattered against the awareness of Tunisians and their acute perception of the state of affairs, President Saïed highlighted.

Officials have to consider themselves as soldiers on the front line serving citizens, the Head of State added. Concrete actions beyond studies and statistics are required.

Officials must serve the people, he underlined, remembering those martyrs who -unasked- laid down their lives for Tunisia.

Back on November 8, 1954, Tunisians from every corner of the country gathered, standing united against colonial forces and waging heroic battles engraved in national memory, mainly in the mountains of Arbata, Ichkeul, Hdaj and Malousi.

The people who shed their blood to break the colonial chains will forge ahead on the pathway to national liberation until all their legitimate aspirations are met.

The primary school of Sidi Ameur, southern Siliana, was the President's next stop. The recently "distinguished School" in the Arab world -with its limited resources- proves that excellence is not measured by resources but is rather the fruit of willingness, determnation and faith.

"Self-confidence and the optimal use of resources pave the way for creativity and success," said the President.

Meeting with some citizens, President Saïed said the battle for national liberation will continue relentlessly. "Schemes" and "timelines" set by the enemies of the homeland are doomed to a bitter failure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Decade-long acts of sabotage will cede to a generation imbued with the national values and capable of building the country.

In this vein, he decried the desperate attempts by suspicious lobbies and the proxies of colonialism to sow chaos and despair by fomenting crises, crippling services and distriburing roles.

"Tunisians will never forget those who harmed the country" whether they act as victims or heroes, when they are neither.

There is a pressing need to show determination in the face of criminals who target the State and society. The country is "a sacred trust in our hands" which will not be handed over to those who set it on fire and ravaged it for decades.

In another connection, the President highlighted the importance of the tourist exploitation of the region which boasts natural sites including the Aïn Dhahab cave and thousands of archaeological monuments, while noting the lack of infrastructure, logistical means and tourist circuits.

The Tunisian people are resolute to thwart attempts to hamper the progress the of the country, the President of the Republic said, reiterating commitment to move ahead on the irreversible pathway to reform.

"The decision is made, history will never slide back and there will be no solace for those still yearning for it,". the President stated. "Whoever fans the flames will be the first to get burned," he concluded.