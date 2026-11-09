Ghana: Pres Mahama, Dangote to Open Invest Ghana Summit 2026

Africa's foremost industrialist and business leader, Mr Aliko Dangote, will join President John Dramani Mahama to open the Invest Ghana Summit (IGS) 2026, Ghana's premier international investment and business forum, scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2026, in Accra.

The Summit is expected to draw investors, multinational corporations, policymakers and business leaders from around the world, reinforcing Ghana's standing as one of Africa's attractive destinations for investment and regional expansion.

Convened by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), with support from the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA); Bank of Ghana (BoG); Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA); National African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Coordination Office; and the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), and in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, the President-led Summit will connect international capital with investment-ready opportunities across manufacturing, agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, logistics, healthcare, mining, tourism, digital technology and the creative economy.

A statement issued by GIPA in Accra yesterday said that, under the theme, "Investing in Ghana's New Economy: Building a Productive Economy that Creates Value and Competes Globally," the Summit would showcase Ghana's renewed investment proposition and accelerate partnerships that support the country's economic transformation agenda.

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