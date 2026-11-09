Ghana: Eastern Nzema Chiefs Warn of Looming Violence Over Chieftaincy Dispute

Some chiefs in the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area have warned of possible violence and a breakdown of peace in the Atuabo enclave following what they described as the illegal destoolment of the Omanhene, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III.

They said the developments, including the alleged installation of an illegitimate candidate, had heightened tension, fear and suspicion in the area, threatening its peace, security and development.

The chiefs, therefore, appealed to the President and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene urgently to prevent disturbances and ensure that the rule of law prevailed.

The Chief of Ngalekyi, Nana Morkeh Kpanyinli IV, made the appeal at a news conference organised by concerned chiefs and elders of the traditional area in Takoradi on Friday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Held on the theme, "Reclaiming Our Heritage, Protecting Stool Lands, Exposing Interference in Chieftaincy Matters," the event highlighted concerns over alleged political and state interference in traditional affairs.

Nana Kpanyinli said the situation required sober reflection and decisive leadership to prevent ordinary residents from becoming victims of lawlessness and bloodshed.

He warned that no political interest should be allowed to jeopardise the safety of innocent people or undermine the development aspirations of Eastern Nzema and Ellembelle.

He urged government officials, security agencies, political leaders, and the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs to act impartially to protect peace and uphold the dignity of chieftaincy.

The Divisional Chief of Salma, Nana Kwamina Bentum II, alleged that armed police officers and other state agents stormed the Atuabo Palace two years ago and removed Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, paving the way for the installation of Awulae Blay IX, whom he described as a non-gazetted chief.

He further alleged that seven chiefs from Atuabo, Salma, Anwia, Ngalekyi, Asanda and Krisan had been destooled and replaced through what he termed "midnight installations" without following established procedures.

Nana Bentum said four cases relating to the dispute were pending before the High Courts and the Western Regional House of Chiefs, warning that any attempt to impose traditional authority outside established judicial processes could plunge the area into chaos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He maintained that Awulae Amihere remained the officially gazetted Omanhene of Eastern Nzema and called on the President to intervene to prevent further escalation.

The chiefs insisted that traditional authority must be determined through established customary and judicial processes rather than political influence or intimidation.