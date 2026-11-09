Tanzania: Relief On Cement Prices Must Reach Consumers

editorial

Dar es Salaam — THE government's decision to remove taxes on cement and key raw materials used in its production, including clinker, is expected to ease the financial burden on households, builders and businesses facing rising construction costs.

Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba announced the measures, saying they are intended to reduce production and importation costs and make cement more affordable.

The move comes at a time when high building material prices have made it increasingly difficult for many Tanzanians, particularly low- and middle-income households, to complete housing projects.

Cement is a critical commodity for housing, infrastructure and industrial development.

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Its affordability therefore has implications beyond individual construction projects, affecting investment, employment and the country's broader economic growth.

Removing taxes on clinker and cement imports is a step towards reducing costs for manufacturers and importers.

However, the success of the intervention must ultimately be measured by whether consumers experience lower prices.

Tax relief alone cannot guarantee affordable cement unless the savings are passed through the entire supply chain.

The government should strengthen market monitoring to ensure manufacturers, distributors and retailers reflect the reduced costs in their selling prices.

Unjustified price increases and profiteering should not undermine the intended benefits. Equally important is ensuring reliable cement supplies across the country.

Efforts to reduce prices should go hand in hand with addressing production constraints, transportation costs and distribution challenges, particularly in rural areas where building materials are often more expensive.

The government should also encourage investment in domestic cement production, improve access to affordable energy and support the availability of locally sourced raw materials.

A competitive domestic industry would strengthen supply security, reduce import dependence and create employment.

The Prime Minister's directive to expedite the feasibility study for upgrading the 273-kilometre Bariadi-Itilima-Mwandoya-Meatu-Singida road to bitumen standard deserves attention.

The proposed road would connect the Lake, Central and Northern zones, improve transport and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce to markets in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam.

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For Simiyu, a major food-producing region, improved connectivity would expand business opportunities for farmers and traders while reducing transportation challenges.

Ultimately, affordable construction materials and reliable infrastructure are essential to economic development.

The government must ensure that the announced tax relief translates into tangible savings and that infrastructure commitments are implemented on schedule.

Tanzanians need not only promises of lower cement prices but also a competitive market, reliable supplies and affordable building materials to support housing, investment and improved living standards.