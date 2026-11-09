Africa: 42-Nation Hortilogistica Africa Exhibition Begins in Arusha, VP Ndejembi to Officially Open It

9 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Arusha — VICE President Deogratius Ndejembi is expected to officially open the HortiLogistica Africa 2026 International Horticulture Exhibition, which is taking place at the TGT Grounds in Arusha.

The exhibition, being held today, November 9, 2026, has brought together more than 3,000 participants from 42 countries, including farmers, international buyers, exporters, investors and technology companies.

The event aims to strengthen horticultural trade, expand access to international markets and attract investment into the sector. It also provides a platform for discussions on the application of technology, production and efficient systems for transporting horticultural produce.

The exhibition has been organised by the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) in collaboration with the Zanzibar Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, and the Office of the Arusha Regional Commissioner.

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