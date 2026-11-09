Somalia: Somali Interior Ministry Reviews 2026 Progress, Begins Preparations for 2027

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security has reviewed progress on its annual work programme for 2026 and begun preparations for next year's plans, as the government seeks to strengthen institutional performance and coordination.

The ministry's Director General, Mohamed Hassan Shire, chaired a biweekly meeting in Mogadishu attended by department directors and technical advisers, according to a statement from the ministry.

The meeting focused on assessing the ministry's activities, reviewing implementation of its 2026 work plans and outlining priorities for 2027.

Department directors presented reports detailing completed activities, ongoing projects and outstanding tasks under the current year's programme.

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Shire instructed department heads to accelerate work on outstanding commitments and ensure that their respective work plans for 2027 are prepared and submitted on schedule.

The meeting also discussed the use of additional office facilities available to the ministry and the development of standard procedures for managing its newly acquired vehicles.

In a further move to assess institutional performance, Shire directed the ministry's planning department to begin preparations for a midterm review of its five-year strategic plan.

The review will assess progress in implementing the strategy, identify areas requiring adjustments and determine priorities that need additional attention, the ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that its annual conference will take place in February 2027.

The conference agenda will be developed through broad consultations and will examine the ministry's performance, existing challenges and key strategic priorities for the coming period.

The planned gathering is expected to provide an opportunity for officials to assess progress, identify shortcomings and discuss measures to improve the ministry's operations.

The biweekly meetings form part of the ministry's efforts to improve coordination between departments, strengthen administrative efficiency and ensure the implementation of its institutional plans.

Somalia's federal institutions have faced longstanding challenges in building administrative capacity and improving coordination, as the government continues efforts to strengthen state institutions and security governance.

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The ministry did not provide specific figures on the percentage of its 2026 work programme completed or details of the outstanding projects discussed during the meeting.