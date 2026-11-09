Somalia, Libya Discuss Expanding Trade and Livestock Exports

Tripoli, Libya — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali held talks with Libyan Finance Minister Rashid Abu Qaffah in Tripoli to discuss strengthening economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on expanding Somali livestock exports to the North African market.

The meeting focused on broadening bilateral economic relations, strengthening financial institutions in Somalia and identifying new opportunities for trade and investment, according to information released following the talks.

The two ministers discussed ways to increase exports of live animals from Somalia to Libya, seeking to expand access for Somali livestock traders to the Libyan market.

Livestock is one of Somalia's most important economic sectors and a major source of income for pastoral communities, traders and the country's wider economy. The sector also plays a significant role in Somalia's export earnings, particularly through markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

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Expanding access to Libya could provide Somali exporters with additional commercial opportunities and help diversify the country's livestock export destinations.

The discussions also covered broader cooperation in financial and economic affairs, including efforts to strengthen Somalia's financial institutions and deepen economic ties between the two governments.

The meeting forms part of wider efforts by Mogadishu to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with Libya, particularly in trade, finance and commercial development.

Somalia has been seeking to expand its export markets and attract greater regional investment as it works to strengthen its economy and improve opportunities for local businesses.

Livestock exports remain central to these efforts, with Somali animals traditionally supplying markets across the Arabian Peninsula and other parts of the region.

However, expanding exports requires stronger trade arrangements, reliable market access and cooperation between importing and exporting authorities.

Neither side announced specific trade agreements, export targets or financial commitments following the meeting.

The talks nevertheless highlighted the potential for closer economic engagement between the two countries, particularly in the livestock trade, which could offer new opportunities for Somali exporters and strengthen commercial ties with Libya.