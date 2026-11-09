Tanzania: 'Infrastructure Fuels Sports Success'

Dar es Salaam — THE National Sports Council Executive Secretary, Neema Msitha, said Tanzania is stepping up investment in sports infrastructure beyond football as it positions itself as a leading destination for international sporting events.

Msitha said the country was increasingly looking to bid for the hosting rights of major competitions, including multi-sport events such as the All-Africa Games, as it seeks to expand its presence on the international sporting stage.

She said Tanzania had several advantages that could make it an attractive destination for international competitions, citing its peace and stability, hospitality, rich cultural heritage and tourism attractions.

However, she acknowledged that the country had previously struggled to secure hosting rights for major events because it lacked the sports infrastructure required to meet international standards.

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That challenge, she said, is expected to ease as the government accelerates investment in modern sports facilities, with the immediate priority being the completion of key infrastructure projects ahead of AFCON 2027 and Miss World.

Msitha said completing the planned projects would mark a new chapter for Tanzanian sport, enabling the country to focus more on attracting international competitions, securing hosting rights and creating greater opportunities for local athletes.

"Once we strengthen our sports infrastructure, the responsibility will largely shift to stakeholders and sports associations to utilise these facilities and pursue opportunities available in the sector," she said.

She pointed to Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Algeria as examples of African countries that regularly pursue hosting rights for major competitions, largely because of their established sports infrastructure.

Going forward, Msitha said the government is establishing a specialised institution, the Sports Infrastructure Management Agency (SIMA), to oversee the management of sports infrastructure. She stressed that sports development should not revolve around football stadiums alone, arguing that investment in diverse, modern facilities was essential to improving competitiveness across all sporting disciplines.

"The initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to developing modern facilities capable of accommodating various sporting disciplines and hosting international competitions."

The government's infrastructure programme, she said, covers a wide range of facilities, including multipurpose sports complexes, athletics tracks, basketball and netball courts, tennis facilities, swimming pools and indoor arenas designed to meet international standards.

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Among the existing facilities is the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, whose athletics track is certified by World Athletics, making it suitable for hosting major international athletics competitions beyond football.

Other planned and ongoing developments include the construction of additional sports facilities in Kawe, Arusha and Dodoma, alongside recreation centres in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

Meanwhile, a multipurpose sports centre is under development in Babati, Manyara Region, as part of the government's broader efforts to expand sports infrastructure and improve access to sporting facilities across the country.

She also highlighted ongoing investment at Malya Sports Development College, where facilities are being developed to support a high-performance sports academy.

Msitha said the government's investment was intended to remove one of the longstanding barriers to Tanzania's participation in the race to host major international sporting events.

With improved infrastructure, she said, the country would be better placed to attract global competitions while creating a stronger foundation for the development of athletes and other sporting disciplines.