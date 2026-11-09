Rwanda: Constantine Takes Hard Line On Discipline As Amavubi Chase Afcon Return

Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine on Thursday, November 5, sent APR FC forward Fidali Uwiyaremye home from the national team camp ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Mali over what was reportedly described as "indiscipline."

Uwiyaremye was dismissed from camp shortly after reporting to the team's residential base at the FERWAFA Accommodation Facility, where preparations for the qualifiers had begun.

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The BK Pro League is currently on a break to give the national team sufficient time to prepare for the two encounters. Sources within the camp indicate that Constantine had instructed all summoned players, particularly those featuring for local clubs, to report by midday on Thursday for the start of residential preparations.

However, Uwiyaremye arrived at around 1:50 p.m., nearly two hours late and after the team's scheduled meeting had ended.

Constantine reportedly chose not to take immediate action, preferring to address the matter privately. However, the forward allegedly committed another breach later that day.

The team was scheduled to train at 5 p.m. on the pitch within the FERWAFA complex, but Uwiyaremye reportedly arrived about 20 minutes late despite staying at the same facility.

The repeated breaches prompted Constantine to order the forward to pack his belongings and leave camp, according to sources.

The decision also came against the backdrop of an earlier disciplinary incident involving the same player during preparations for Rwanda's previous AFCON qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Constantine had reportedly considered dropping Uwiyaremye on that occasion, but his teammates intervened and appealed to the coach to forgive him.

Rwanda currently lead Group K with six points from two matches, and Constantine is keen to maintain that momentum against Mali, who have also won their opening two qualifiers.

The English coach has consistently taken a firm stance on discipline within the national team.

Uwiyaremye's expulsion follows that of Keddy Nsanzimfura in September.

Although Constantine declined to disclose the reasons behind Nsanzimfura's exclusion, reports at the time suggested that the Kiyovu Sports player had failed a drug test conducted before the squad entered camp.

Uwiyaremye's off-field conduct is also reportedly becoming a source of concern for those around him, including his agent, who is said to be unhappy with the forward's current situation in the national team.

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"His agent isn't happy, not with Constantine, but with his own player," a source said.

Those familiar with Constantine's coaching approach say he has little tolerance for indiscipline, a position reflected in his decisions to send both Uwiyaremye and Nsanzimfura home.

Potential replacement?

Constantine has yet to name a replacement for Uwiyaremye, but Rayon Sports winger Daniel Muhoza is reportedly among the players being considered.

The young forward is currently training with Rwanda's U-23 team as they prepare for their 2028 Olympic Games qualifying encounter against Cameroon. However, he remains on Constantine's radar for a possible promotion to the senior squad.

Rwanda will travel to Bamako for the first leg against Mali on November 13 before hosting the West African side in the return fixture in Kigali on November 17.