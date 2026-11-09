Malawi: Blue Eagles Sisters Edge Civonets in Central Region Netball Playoff Thriller

Blue Eagles Sisters, defending champions of the One Nico Top 12 Netball Cup, have beaten Civonets 33-32 in the final match of the Central Region playoffs at Kamuzu Institute for Sports.

The sides were level 9-9 after the first quarter. Blue Eagles Sisters led 18-15 at the half, and then 26-22 after the third quarter. Civonets could not close the gap, and Blue Eagles Sisters held on to win 33-32 at the final whistle.

The playoffs were held to determine three Central Region teams for the 2026 One Nico Top 12 Netball Cup, a 12-team tournament featuring sides from the country's four regions.

In a separate match, Mafco Soldiers beat Vanessa Sisters 46-45.

That means the Central Region's three teams in the finals are Blue Eagles Sisters, Civonets and Mafco Soldiers.