Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Rangers Extend Lead As Bendel Insurance, Barau Claim Victories

Sunday's victory takes the Flying Antelopes to 24 points from 11 matches, three ahead of second-placed Bendel Insurance, who also secured a 2-1 home victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Rangers International strengthened their position at the top of the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after securing a 1-0 victory over Kwara United, while Bendel Insurance and Barau FC also recorded important wins in Matchday 12.

At the Awka Township Stadium, Victor Chimezie scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute to hand Rangers all three points and extend their advantage at the summit.

The victory takes the Flying Antelopes to 24 points from 11 matches, three ahead of second-placed Bendel Insurance, who also secured a 2-1 home victory over Niger Tornadoes.

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Bendel Insurance had to fight back after Aliyu Mohammed converted a 36th-minute penalty to put the visitors ahead.

Jonathan Mairiga restored parity in the eighth minute of added time in the first half before John Taiwo struck in the 90th minute to complete the comeback for the Benin Arsenal.

The result takes Insurance to 21 points from 12 matches, keeping them firmly in contention for the top position.

Barau FC also made home advantage count with a narrow 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The decisive moment came as early as the ninth minute when Olakunle Akala turned the ball into his own net to give Barau the lead. The goal proved enough to secure maximum points for the Kano-based side.

Barau moved to 19 points from 12 matches, drawing level on points with Kano Pillars, although the latter have a superior goal difference.

In another encounter, Ranchers Bees recorded a valuable 1-0 victory over Enyimba at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

Chiedozie Jude Okorie scored the only goal in the 42nd minute to give the hosts all three points and deepen Enyimba's struggles.

The result leaves Ranchers Bees on 12 points from 11 matches, while Enyimba remain on 11 points after 12 outings.

Abia Warriors, Doma United share points

Abia Warriors and Doma United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

Emeka Obioma scored twice for Abia Warriors, finding the net in the 37th and 79th minutes, but his efforts were not enough to secure victory for the hosts.

Doma United had taken an early lead through Tijani Azeez in the fifth minute before Samuel Akpan restored their advantage in the 69th minute.

Both sides eventually settled for a point apiece, leaving Abia Warriors with 11 points from 12 matches, while Doma United moved to 16 points from 11 games.

Warri Wolves and Katsina United also shared the points after a 1-1 draw.

Luis Dadong put Katsina United ahead in the 28th minute before Sabastine Uche equalised for Warri Wolves in the 72nd minute.

The result takes Katsina United to 17 points from 12 matches, while Warri Wolves remain on 11 points after their three-point deduction.

Earlier, Kun Khalifat and Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw in Friday's encounter at the Enyimba Stadium.

Substitute Sikiru Alimi put Pillars ahead in the 76th minute before Ebuka Okoro converted a 90th-minute penalty to rescue a point for the hosts.

Kano Pillars are now on 19 points from 12 matches, while Kun Khalifat have 13 points after their three-point deduction.

Rangers lead as title race gathers momentum

With the latest results, Rangers remain top of the standings with 24 points from 11 matches, three ahead of Bendel Insurance, who have played one game more.

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Nasarawa United occupy third position with 20 points, while Barau FC and Kano Pillars are fourth and fifth, respectively, with 19 points each.

Rivers United are sixth with 18 points from 11 matches, while Katsina United occupy seventh position with 17 points.

At the other end of the table, Inter Lagos remain bottom with three points from 11 matches following a deduction of three points and three goals for an infraction. Warri Wolves have also suffered a three-point and three-goal deduction.

The Matchday 12 programme continues on Monday when Ikorodu City host Inter Lagos in a Lagos derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The scheduled meeting between Sporting Lagos and Rivers United has been postponed, leaving the Port Harcourt side with a game in hand.