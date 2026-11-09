Liberia: NEC Moves to Safeguard 2029 Polls

MONROVIA — The National Elections Commission (NEC), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has validated revised Media and Security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at strengthening coordination, preventing electoral violence, and ensuring peaceful and credible elections in Liberia.

Speaking at the validation workshop, UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) Chief Technical Adviser Katherine Green described the exercise as an important milestone in strengthening electoral integrity, democratic governance, and institutional cooperation.

"The relationship between the media and security institutions is fundamental to credible elections," Green said, emphasizing that security agencies are responsible for maintaining peace and protecting the electoral process, while the media ensures transparency, provides accurate information, and counters misinformation.

She explained that the revised procedures seek to improve cooperation, prevent misunderstandings, reduce tensions, and strengthen responses before, during, and after elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Green commended the NEC, Liberia National Police, Joint Security, Press Union of Liberia, Liberia Peacebuilding Office, UN Women, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the review process.

She said consultations held in Zwedru, Ganta, and Buchanan, followed by technical working sessions, helped ensure that the revised procedures reflect national experiences and lessons learned.

Green also warned that misinformation, disinformation, and the rapid spread of unverified information through social media pose growing threats to electoral credibility.

Meanwhile, a review of NEC recommendations covering 2022 to 2024 identified several outstanding challenges, including inadequate training, limited funding, and delays in digitizing election dispute resolution and observer accreditation systems.

Participants recommended additional training for NEC magistrates and commissioners, improved electronic records management, and stronger collaboration with the Liberia National Bar Association and the University of Liberia on electoral law.

The review also highlighted the need for sustainable election financing, including the establishment of a high-level stakeholder committee to mobilize resources for the 2029 elections.

However, participants acknowledged progress in stakeholder engagement, transparency, gender inclusion, and public communication.

Green reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to supporting Liberia's democratic institutions through LESP, with assistance from the European Union, Ireland, Sweden, and other development partners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She urged stakeholders to ensure that the revised procedures remain practical and effective in promoting professionalism, accountability, and public confidence in Liberia's electoral process.