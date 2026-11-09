Liberia: NEC Warns Against Election Security, Media Violations

MONROVIA — National Elections Commission (NEC) Commissioner Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awa has warned that violations of established electoral security and media procedures constitute breaches of Liberia's election laws and could attract legal penalties.

Speaking at a validation workshop for the revised Media and Security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for elections, Commissioner Awa emphasized that the responsibilities of security agencies, journalists, and electoral authorities are clearly defined by law.

"The law is clear: Security protects the vote; it does not direct the vote. Media informs the vote; it does not count the vote. NEC owns and declares the vote," she stated.

She said Liberia's electoral security and media framework is grounded in the 1986 Constitution, the New Elections Law, the Liberia National Police Act of 2015, and other relevant legal instruments.

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According to her, election security operations are guided by five key principles: unified command, coordinated deployment, weapons restrictions, protection of electoral materials, and institutional impartiality and accountability.

Commissioner Awa explained that the Liberia National Police serves as the lead security agency during elections, working with other security institutions to maintain order and protect the electoral process.

On media operations, she stressed the importance of equitable access, responsible reporting, accreditation, and preventing electoral misinformation.

She warned against premature declarations of election results, emphasizing that only the NEC has the legal authority to certify and announce official results.

However, she said journalists may report publicly posted polling-place results, provided such figures are clearly identified as unofficial and partial, pending NEC certification.

"Any deviation from these operating procedures is not a procedural irregularity -- it is a legal breach punishable under Sections 10.2 to 10.10 of the Elections Law," she warned.

Commissioner Awa reaffirmed the NEC's commitment to enforcing the procedures across Liberia's 15 counties and 73 electoral districts to ensure credible, transparent, and peaceful elections.