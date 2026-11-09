Namibia: Walvis Bay Mayoral Fund Raises N$21 Million

Walvis Bay — The Walvis Bay Mayoral Relief Fundraising Gala Dinner secured pledges amounting to a whopping N$21 million during a fundraising event held on Saturday evening.

The proceeds are earmarked for the establishment of a youth centre and support for vulnerable members of the community.

The fundraising dinner, hosted by the Office of the Mayor, attracted contributions from businesses and individuals who pledged towards the fund.

The fund focuses on supporting

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initiatives in health, education, disaster relief and social well-being.

The biggest pledge came from Ikaya Somandla Family Trading Enterprises (ISF), a major player in the oil and gas industry, which committed US$1.2 million (approximately N$19 million) towards the humanitarian initiative.

The contribution is believed to be among the largest single pledges made at a local authority fundraising event in Namibia.

The company's group executive, James Alvin Links, said the contribution reflected its commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

He said the company believed in the spirit of Ubuntu and the importance of supporting communities. "It's not about the amount. It's about the passion of our hearts for the people in the communities we serve," Links said.

Speaking at the event, Walvis Bay mayor Johannes Shimbilinga said the fundraising efforts were directed towards establishing a youth centre.

He said the facility would provide young people with opportunities to discover their talents, develop skills, receive guidance and mentorship, and participate in positive social activities.

"We are not simply raising funds to construct a building. We are working towards establishing a resource that can serve our community for many years to come," he said. Shimbilinga called on residents, businesses and community organisations to embrace the Mayoral Relief Fund as a shared community resource rather than viewing it as an initiative belonging solely to the mayor's office. He explained that the fund was established to assist vulnerable and disadvantaged people while creating opportunities for partnerships with businesses and other stakeholders.

In addition to the financial pledges, companies also committed international internship opportunities valued at more than N$400 000 towards the initiative.

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Erongo governor Natalia Goagoses congratulated the municipality on the fundraising achievement and said the money would be managed through transparent and accountable structures.

Goagoses said she would serve as custodian of the fund and ensure that an auditor was appointed to oversee its management. She further announced that a trust with trustees would be established to administer the funds. "The youth centre would be constructed, with young people employed during the construction process, while the remaining funds would be allocated to educational institutions identified by the municipality," she said.

Goagoses also described the amount raised as the largest she knew of at a fundraising gala hosted by a local authority or regional council since independence. She thanked the businesses and individuals who contributed, saying the pledge from ISF represented proceeds generated from Namibia's natural resources being channelled back into the community. - [email protected]