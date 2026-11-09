Namibia: Six Omusati Villages Petition for Lasting Water Solution

ONGWEDIVA — Residents of six villages in the Omusati region have petitioned their constituency councillors over recurring water shortages, calling for urgent interventions to ensure a reliable supply of water for households, livestock and agricultural activities.

Residents of Ombwata, Onandjila, Okalale, Olyasiiti, Iikokola and Okamalindi villages handed over the petition yesterday to Okahao constituency councillor Leonard Shikulo and Tsandi constituency councillor Junias Amunkete.

Speaking on behalf of the protestors, Ombwata resident Temus Alweendo said that they experience severe water shortages annually from May until the next rainy season, leaving some communities without water for five to seven months.

He explained that although their villages are connected to the water pipeline and many households have taps, the pipes supplying the areas are reportedly too small to distribute sufficient water.

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While water flows normally during the rainy season, taps and public water tanks run dry during the dry months.

"Some people travel between 15 and 25 kilometres to the NamWater office in Okahao to purchase water. Those without vehicles are forced to buy from individuals who transport water from Okahao, with a 20-litre container reportedly costing up to N$20," he said.

He said that the situation particularly affects pensioners, elderly people, persons living with disabilities and families who cannot afford the additional costs.

"The shortages also threaten livelihoods, with livestock becoming weak and dying from thirst, while household gardens and fruit trees dry out, undermining food security and income generation," he said.

The residents have requested that public water tanks in all six villages be filled regularly from July until the rainy season, with a fixed delivery schedule communicated to communities.

For a permanent solution, Alweendo stated that they want the existing small pipelines replaced with larger ones capable of supplying sufficient water throughout the year.

They also proposed the construction of a reservoir dam near the affected villages, supplied either from the Oshukwa reservoir or the main Okahao reservoir.

"We pledge to volunteer to do the labour, to dig pipeline trenches," he said.

Furthermore, they called for water surveys and the drilling and equipping of boreholes where suitable water sources are identified. The petition further requests a written response within 21 days, outlining the proposed interventions, responsible institutions and implementation timelines, as well as public meetings with residents to discuss progress.

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Alweendo emphasised that their appeal was peaceful, stating that access to water is essential for their survival and economic activities. Okahao councillor Leonard Shikulo was not in the office to receive the petition.

Tsandi councillor Junias Amunkete delegated an official from his office to receive the petition on his behalf.

Several efforts by this publication to get comment from the councillors failed, as calls were not picked up and text messages not replied for weeks.

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