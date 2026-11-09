Malawi: New HIV Infections in Malawi Drop By Three-Quarters, Officials Say

Malawi has recorded a dramatic 76 per cent fall in new HIV infections, with health officials hailing the achievement as one of the country's biggest public health success stories while warning that the fight is far from over.

Figures released by the National AIDS Commission (NAC) show that annual new HIV infections have plunged from 60,000 in 2010 to just 14,000 in 2025, a remarkable decline that health authorities say reflects years of sustained prevention, testing and treatment efforts.

Now, officials have set an ambitious new target: reducing fresh infections to 6,000 by 2030 as Malawi pushes to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat.

The figures were unveiled in Lilongwe on Friday by NAC Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Shadreck Sulani during a media engagement aimed at strengthening HIV awareness and improving public communication around the epidemic.

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"The progress we are seeing demonstrates the impact of the interventions that have been implemented over the years," Sulani said.

He revealed that the country's gains extend beyond new infections.

According to NAC, AIDS-related deaths have fallen from 36,000 to 13,000, while mother-to-child transmission has dropped from 40 per cent to just 6 per cent, marking another major breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

Sulani said the figures show Malawi is making meaningful strides in controlling the epidemic, although continued investment and public awareness remain critical.

Meanwhile, NAC Chief Executive Officer Tione Chilambe said Malawi is steadily moving towards achieving the globally recognised 95-95-95 HIV targets by 2030, which aim to ensure the vast majority of people living with HIV know their status, receive treatment and achieve viral suppression.

Chilambe also highlighted the vital role played by journalists and media organisations in supporting the national response.

"The media remains a key partner in ensuring accurate information reaches communities and in helping to address misinformation and stigma surrounding HIV," he said.

He stressed that strong collaboration between health authorities and journalists is essential to promote awareness of HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services.

Despite the encouraging progress, officials say the battle is not yet won.

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With thousands of new infections still recorded each year, Malawi faces a race against time to meet its ambitious 2030 targets and cement the gains made over the past decade.

But with infection rates, AIDS-related deaths and mother-to-child transmission all falling sharply, health authorities believe the country is on a promising path towards ending AIDS as a public health threat within the decade.