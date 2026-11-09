Malawi: Recall Row Over - Ex-Kuwait Envoy Karim Forced Home After Court Blow

The Malawi Government has successfully vacated an injunction obtained by former Ambassador to Kuwait, Younos Abdul Karim, which had temporarily blocked his recall from the Gulf nation.

Karim sought legal intervention after the government moved to end his diplomatic posting, securing a court order that restrained authorities from implementing the recall.

However, documents seen by Nyasa Times show that the Industrial Relations Court has since discharged the injunction, handing the government a significant victory in the dispute.

In a letter from the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Karim was formally informed of the court's decision and the implications for his status.

Karim has since returned to Malawi, bringing an end to his stay in Kuwait, while the government has directed that all functions of the mission be handed over to Jonah Pankuku as part of the transition.